Hospice dad's emotional mountain climb

Hospice's dads keeping each other strong amidst heartbreak
Scaling five peaks in just 55 hours, a group of dads linked hands in quiet reflection as the wind howled around their ears.
They had reached their top - but their individual journeys had all been different.
The 16-strong "wolfpack" are all part of a support group for father's of children with life-limiting conditions, which offers practical as well as emotional support to one another.
Brad Watson, whose son Archie died of a rare condition in 2013, said: "The group offers us a place to go, where we can say 'right guys, I'm not fine'."
29 Sep 2018
