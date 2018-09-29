Hospice dad's emotional mountain climb

Video

Scaling five peaks in just 55 hours, a group of dads linked hands in quiet reflection as the wind howled around their ears.

They had reached their top - but their individual journeys had all been different.

The 16-strong "wolfpack" are all part of a support group for father's of children with life-limiting conditions, which offers practical as well as emotional support to one another.

Brad Watson, whose son Archie died of a rare condition in 2013, said: "The group offers us a place to go, where we can say 'right guys, I'm not fine'."