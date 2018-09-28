Welsh bands bidding for global success
A new wave of Welsh bands and artists are vying for international recognition.

They are being championed by the team behind Wales' annual international showcase festival Focus Wales.

The body has been taking emerging Welsh talent to South-East Asia, North America and Europe.

According to some of the bands - the Welsh music scene is waiting to "explode" globally.

