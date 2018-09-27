Aberfan story to be told with "dignity"

Video

The story of the Aberfan disaster will be told with "truth and dignity" in the new series of The Crown, its director has said.

Benjamin Caron said it was important that the 1966 tragedy was marked in an episode of the third series of the Netflix drama to be shown next year.

Olivia Coleman will star as the Queen, after Claire Foy portrayed a younger monarch in the first two series.

The Queen visited Aberfan a week after a colliery tip collapsed, crushing a junior school and claiming the lives of 116 children and 28 adults.