'We joked I'd be buried under patio'

Video

An abuse victim said harassment from her ex-husband was so bad, she joked with friends she would end up buried under the patio.

Before he was finally arrested and charged, he would turn up at her home regularly and verbally abuse her.

Here the woman, who does not want to be named, shares her story and says she feels let down by police who she thinks could have used an emergency order to prevent him attacking her.

Her voice has been changed to protect her identity.

Since 2014, officers have been able to get a 28-day emergency protection order in cases of suspected abuse.

But Welsh forces have used them in 3% of 30,000 cases where arrests were made but no one was charged.