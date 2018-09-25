Video

The family of the late artist behind a Cardiff "landmark" are campaigning to preserve the sculpture.

Blue Flash Power Box and Meshchips by John Gingell was built on an electricity substation now owned by Western Power Distribution, but it needs to upgrade the unit and was considering its demolition.

The company has now said it will not demolish the work, and wants a solution the Gingell family will be happy with.

The BBC Wales Arts Awards shortlisted the sculpture in 1994 and spoke to Mr Gingell.