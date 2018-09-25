Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff sculpture: 'A celebration of electricity'
The family of the late artist behind a Cardiff "landmark" are campaigning to preserve the sculpture.
Blue Flash Power Box and Meshchips by John Gingell was built on an electricity substation now owned by Western Power Distribution, but it needs to upgrade the unit and was considering its demolition.
The company has now said it will not demolish the work, and wants a solution the Gingell family will be happy with.
The BBC Wales Arts Awards shortlisted the sculpture in 1994 and spoke to Mr Gingell.
-
25 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window