'Driving further would be frightening'

Video

Hywel Dda health board has backed plans which will see Withybush, Haverfordwest and Glangwili, Carmarthen lose round-the-clock A&E services.

It comes amid fears services are spread too thinly and could collapse because of rising demand and severe staff shortages.

But a new hospital would be built between Narberth and St Clears.

However, the plans have been met with unease from some shoppers in Haverfordwest.

One resident noted: "The thought of having to drive even further - the other end of the county, it's quite frightening when you think something might happen in the night or whenever it might be, that you've got to travel so far for help."