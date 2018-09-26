Video

Campaigners fear Withybush hospital in Pembrokeshire is being sacrificed in the wake of a major local NHS shake-up.

A decision on far-reaching changes to health services in west Wales will be made at a special health board meeting on Wednesday.

It comes amid fears that services are spread too thinly and could collapse because of rising demand and severe staff shortages.

Hywel Dda health board has set out three options which involve Withybush in Haverfordwest losing its status as a round-the-clock general hospital.

Heather Scammell, of Save Withybush Action Team, is not convinced by what she has seen.

But Dr Phil Kloer, medical director at Hywel Dda, said the proposals will enable the health board to function now and in the future.