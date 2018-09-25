Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'She's my daughter, she should be with me'
It is six years since Gosia Szymanowicz's baby daughter Talia was taken by her husband to Libya.
In recent months there has been contact between the two via Skype.
But Gosia, who lives in Cardiff, is desperate to be reunited with her daughter, who is living with her estranged husband's mother near Tripoli.
He has completed a jail sentence in the UK after failing to reunite mother and daughter - and now faces deportation.
But Gosia has made an emotional appeal in what is a complicated situation.
-
25 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window