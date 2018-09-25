'She's my daughter, she should be with me'

Video

It is six years since Gosia Szymanowicz's baby daughter Talia was taken by her husband to Libya.

In recent months there has been contact between the two via Skype.

But Gosia, who lives in Cardiff, is desperate to be reunited with her daughter, who is living with her estranged husband's mother near Tripoli.

He has completed a jail sentence in the UK after failing to reunite mother and daughter - and now faces deportation.

But Gosia has made an emotional appeal in what is a complicated situation.