Bin collections: County 'plagued with flies and maggots'
Controversial monthly bin collections are being rolled out across a Welsh county on Monday - the first area in Wales and England to make the move.
Waste destined for landfill will now only be collected once a month in Conwy county following a trial.
The council said it could save £390,000 a year and concerns had been addressed.
But it has been met with controversy, with residents and councillors calling it "unfair" and claiming the trial brought more rats, seagulls and flies.
24 Sep 2018
