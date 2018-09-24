County 'plagued with flies and maggots'

Video

Controversial monthly bin collections are being rolled out across a Welsh county on Monday - the first area in Wales and England to make the move.

Waste destined for landfill will now only be collected once a month in Conwy county following a trial.

The council said it could save £390,000 a year and concerns had been addressed.

But it has been met with controversy, with residents and councillors calling it "unfair" and claiming the trial brought more rats, seagulls and flies.