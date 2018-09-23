Labour must 'justify' all men leader race
Welsh Labour must justify why there may be no women on the ballot in the leadership race, a minister has said.

Leadership hopeful Eluned Morgan is currently one nomination short of getting on the ballot paper.

Local Government Secretary Alun Davies claimed there is a campaign to "actively prevent a woman" from getting into the race to become the next Welsh Labour leader.

He had said that this was "not accidental".

