Labour must 'justify' all men leader race

Labour must justify all male leader race says minister
Welsh Labour must justify why there may be no women on the ballot in the leadership race, a minister has said.
Leadership hopeful Eluned Morgan is currently one nomination short of getting on the ballot paper.
Local Government Secretary Alun Davies claimed there is a campaign to "actively prevent a woman" from getting into the race to become the next Welsh Labour leader.
He had said that this was "not accidental".
23 Sep 2018
