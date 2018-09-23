'She made me sound like Superwoman'

Video

"She made me sound like I was Superwoman".

Lucy Childs grew up looking after her mother, who has schizoaffective disorder and spina bifida, and then started caring for her younger sister.

But it was not until she was studying for her AS levels that she hit breaking point and asked for help.

She said her social worker wrote her a letter of support when she applied to study mathematics at university, which made her sound superhuman.

Lucy, now 22, hopes to become a teacher to help other children who may also be young carers.