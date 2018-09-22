'You get to learn new things, it's so fun'

Media player
'It's very fun': The school children learning coding
"You get to learn new things, it's very fun".
Dylan is learning how to code at an after-school club.
He is one of thousands of pupils who are learning new computer skills across Wales through a scheme run by Swansea University.
Technocamps has already helped about 40,000 pupils since it was formed in 2011 and the teachers said that girls were getting more interested in taking part.
22 Sep 2018
