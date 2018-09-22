'Divorces are messy, that's the way it is'

Media player
Brexit: Business owner speaks of bright future for company
"I personally voted Leave, and my opinion hasn't changed".
Before the referendum, surveys suggested the majority of businesses wanted the UK to remain in the EU and some major employers in Wales such as Airbus have issued stark warnings about the future.
But Jo Ashburner Farr, founder of social enterprise Red Dragon Flagmakers, Clydach near Swansea, believes the future for her company is bright.
She is one of three business owners who spoke to BBC Wales about their optimism for the future post-Brexit.
22 Sep 2018
