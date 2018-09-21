Media player
Bradley John death: Father's anger at school over son's death
Bradley John died last week at after being found by his sister at school.
His dad Byron wants the head teacher at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in Llanelli to quit.
He has claimed his son was bullied.
Carmarthenshire council has refused to comment on allegations.
21 Sep 2018
