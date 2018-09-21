Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heart patient : 'I've come to thank this wonderful man'
A woman whose life was saved by pioneering surgery nearly 60 years ago has finally been able to say thank you.
Susan Payne had been trying to trace her surgeon Dillwyn Thomas who she credits with saving her life.
She has now met the late surgeon's daughter Margaret Hayley.
She believes she was the first person to successfully undergo the procedure in Wales.
21 Sep 2018
