"I'm just afraid that if I don't try and do something about it...somebody will get really badly injured, or worse still, somebody dies."

Helen Dando is calling for a lower speed limit for a section of the A4093 near Gilfach Goch, where 18 accidents have been recorded in 2017 and 2018.

She says on one occasion there were three incidents in one day.

But she says that the council have told her it would cost £5,000 to reduce the speed limit on the "dangerous" stretch, and fears someone will die.