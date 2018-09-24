Student support 'in the here and now'

Video

The education secretary says the new system of student finance offers support "in the here and now".

Kirsty Williams met Welsh students at Cardiff Metropolitan University, who are starting under a new system which provides a grant of up to £8,100 towards living costs.

Although they will still have to take out a loan to cover tuition fees, Ms Williams said providing the equivalent of a living wage for students would be less stressful.

She discussed the changes - which begin this month - with some of the new arrivals.