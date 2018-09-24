Media player
Student finance: 'I've never been good at managing money'
A week into the new term, have Welsh students cracked the new system of financial support yet?
Help with course fees has been scrapped in favour of a living costs grant and more help for part-time students.
Latest figures show the average debt level for Welsh students has risen above £20,000 for the first time.
But ministers say students themselves have indicated they want more help with day-to-day living up front.
These first year students at Cardiff Metropolitan University give their views about the new system.
24 Sep 2018
