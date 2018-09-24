'I've never been good at managing money'

Video

A week into the new term, have Welsh students cracked the new system of financial support yet?

Help with course fees has been scrapped in favour of a living costs grant and more help for part-time students.

Latest figures show the average debt level for Welsh students has risen above £20,000 for the first time.

But ministers say students themselves have indicated they want more help with day-to-day living up front.

These first year students at Cardiff Metropolitan University give their views about the new system.