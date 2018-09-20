Media player
Rescuers save sheep after weeks in hole in Brecon Beacons
Members of a team which helped rescue 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand have rescued a sheep stuck 25ft underground for three weeks.
The mission was launched after hikers reported hearing desperate bleating sounds coming from a hole in the Brecon Beacons on Sunday.
A crew from the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team was scrambled, but the weather was too poor.
The crew returned on Tuesday and hauled the stricken ram from the hole.
20 Sep 2018
