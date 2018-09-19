From Technocamps to software developer

Video

How uncertain is funding for programmes in Wales currently funded by the European Union?

Chancellor Philip Hammond says he is prepared to support Welsh industry and research after Brexit, when new funding arrangements are outlined.

But what about different projects across Wales?

The Technocamps programme has funding for after-school computer science clubs at universities, aimed at encouraging the next generation of programmers and developers.

One of them, Alfie Hopkin, from Llanelli, was inspired to develop his own games app when he was 14 after a Technocamps workshop.

Now 20, he has a job as a software developer in Bridgend and is being sponsored to do a degree in advanced systems engineering at Swansea University, one day a week.

He would like to see the funding continue.