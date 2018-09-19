Cerebral palsy patient helped by donor

Media player
Student with cerebral palsy helped by anonymous donor
Jade Owen is on the road to walking after an anonymous donor helped fund her treatment in America.
The 20-year-old received just over £37,000 earlier this year following years of raising the £65,000 needed to fund the trip.
She is now able to walk with assistance and hopes to be able to walk unaided one day.
19 Sep 2018
