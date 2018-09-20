Lamb and EU: Brexit and Welsh hill farms
Lamb and EU: What does Brexit mean for Welsh hill farms?

About a third of Welsh lamb meat is exported - and almost all it goes to Europe.

Countries like France, Italy, Germany and Spain account for about 90% of the lamb from Wales.

What happens in six months - when Britain leaves the EU?

