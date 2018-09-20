Woman seeks 'end of life' choice

Media player
Gwenda Owen calls for change in law on 'end of life' choice
"I have a right to live. I have a right to choose not to live," said Gwenda Owen who was diagnosed with a degenerative condition last year.
The former teacher wants a change in the law so terminally ill patients can choose how to end their lives.
Mrs Owen, 68, from Ruthin, Denbighshire, said she had discussed an "end of life plan" with her three sons and husband John, a minister.
Mrs Owen was speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Cymru's Manylu programme.
20 Sep 2018
