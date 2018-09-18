'Three deaths not enough to incite change'

Video

The widow of one of three reservists who died after taking part in an SAS selection march claimed there was no official guidance in place on heat illness during endurance training five years after their deaths.

Bryher Dunsby was speaking after two men overseeing the selection were acquitted of negligence.

L/Cpl Edward Maher, 31, L/Cpl Craig Roberts, 24, and Cpl James Dunsby, 31, died after the Brecon Beacons trek during which they carried up to 27kg (4st) on their backs on one of the hottest days of 2013.

Ms Dunsby said the court martial "revealed the shocking reality that there is still no official guidance for those conducting endurance training marches in the British Army on heat illness".

"This is beyond unacceptable, and shows blatant ignorance to a vital need, where apparently three deaths are not enough to incite change," she said.

The Army said it had made a "number of changes, particularly in relation to heat stress and training".