'Climbing stairs is a mountain' with lung disease
A man who suffers with a terminal lung disease has spoken of his struggles with everyday tasks.
John Mason, 80, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, is one of 2,100 people in Wales who live with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis disease.
It is a condition where the lungs become increasingly scarred.
He has had the condition for seven years despite being told by doctors that he had less than five years left to live.
Full story: 'It took me 15 minutes to get upstairs'
15 Sep 2018
