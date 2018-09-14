Heartbroken dad urges teens to talk

Video

Choking back the tears, the heartbroken father of tragic schoolboy Bradley John has urged teens contemplating suicide to seek help.

Bradley, 14, died on Wednesday and his family said he had previously been bullied.

His dad Byron spoke of his shock at how hours earlier he had dropped his "healthy and happy" boy off to school.

"Look at the big picture," he added. "Don't got for the quick reaction. Talk to your parents, talk to a friend."

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious but was investigating.

Carmarthenshire council, which co-runs the school Bradley attended, said it was "inappropriate to speculate on the circumstances".