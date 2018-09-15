Media player
Flying at 120 mph & "cheaper than golf" - this is drone racing
"It's like being a hawk, it's like being an eagle" - this is drone racing.
The aircraft can reach speeds of up to 120 mph as they negotiate a course of obstacles under strict safety rules.
Miskin Manor near Cardiff is hosting an event on 16 September with demonstrations and simulators.
Those who take part in the races say the buzz is the closest you can have to flying a fighter jet.
15 Sep 2018
