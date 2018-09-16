'I want to find the man who saved my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heart op patient wants to find Sully surgeon who saved her life

As a child, Susan Payne underwent heart surgery at Sully Hospital in Vale of Glamorgan.

In 1960, the procedure to repair the hole in her heart was pioneering and her parents were only given a 50/50 chance that she would survive.

Almost 60 years on and with the hospital long-since closed, Ms Payne wants to track down the family of the surgeon who saved her life.

She has tried but so far without success. Her only clue is a name in one of her childhood photos.

  • 16 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'I was terrified of open heart surgery'