Theatre on coast 'a dream experience'

A new theatre experience has come to a Pembrokeshire beach - and also takes the audience out on a boat.

Tide Whisperer tells the story of the migrant crisis - and how people might react if it happened off Wales' coast.

National Theatre Wales has taken the production to Tenby, with the audience putting on headsets to experience the play around the town and on the beach, with some groups also being taken onboard a boat.

Actress Lourdes Faberes plays a Vietnamese refugee in the play.

She said the elements provide a very different experience for both cast and audience.

The play is being performed until Sunday 16 September.