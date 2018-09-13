Sepsis: 'She was in the bloom of her life'

Video

After an evening out with friends, Rachel Day went to bed feeling unwell.

The 29-year-old woke up, screaming uncontrollably and begging for help.

Her mother rushed to her flat to find her lying in bed, unable to move.

Ten days later, she would die in hospital from a sepsis infection.

She was one of about 44,000 people to be struck down by the illness in the UK.

On World Sepsis Day, her mother Bernie describes what happened to her "beautiful" 29-year-old daughter, and their campaign to highlight the killer condition.