Moment armed police detain two men

This is the moment armed police officers swooped on a car in Cardiff city centre.

Firearms officers stopped a silver Audi Q7 on Callaghan Square on Wednesday after boxing in the car on the side of the road.

South Wales Police said two men had been detained, but there no threat to the public and inquiries were ongoing.

A force spokeswoman said the incident was not related to terrorism, but did not disclose why the men were held.