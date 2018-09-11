Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Operation Utah' - Gwent Police officers tackle road offenders
Gwent Police have been running 'Operation Utah' for almost 15 years aimed at tackling offenders who make the roads less safe for other motorists.
The latest crackdown saw officers confiscate thousands of pounds worth of drugs, seize vehicles and report drivers for excessive speeding.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are used in both police cars and on the roads, to identify potential offences.
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-45476640/operation-utah-gwent-police-officers-tackle-road-offendersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window