Hamilton star performs in Cardiff

Hamilton star Lin Manuel-Miranda sings in Cardiff bar
Music lovers in Cardiff have been treated to an impromptu performance from Broadway star Lin Manuel-Miranda.
The composer, who created award winning hit musical Hamilton, performed at Porters.
The American Pulitzer Prize, Grammy Award and Emmy Award winning musician is currently in the Welsh capital filming the new version of Phillip Pullman's His Dark Materials
07 Sep 2018
