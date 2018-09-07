Union funding campaign 'misplaced'

Video

A union has been accused of misleading farmers about the end of direct funding support after Brexit.

Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths wants to emphasise why the basic payment scheme (BPS) would not work for Wales after the UK leaves the European Union.

Two different programmes for funding will replace BPS.

The union has asked members to sign postcards addressed to Ms Griffiths, rejecting the proposals.

But she said their campaign was a "missed opportunity" for farmers to address the post-Brexit future.