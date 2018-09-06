Choir fulfils 92 year-old's dying wish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Aber Valley choir fulfils 92 year-old's dying wish

Emlyn Morris, 92, is terminally ill. One of his final wishes was to hear a male voice choir sing again.

Thanks to his carer and family, that wish came true when Aber Valley choir made a surprise appearance at his Cardiff home.

The pensioner got even more than he hoped for when singer Katherine Jenkins sent a personal message.

  • 06 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Dying dog lover granted final wish