Aber Valley choir fulfils 92 year-old's dying wish
Emlyn Morris, 92, is terminally ill. One of his final wishes was to hear a male voice choir sing again.
Thanks to his carer and family, that wish came true when Aber Valley choir made a surprise appearance at his Cardiff home.
The pensioner got even more than he hoped for when singer Katherine Jenkins sent a personal message.
06 Sep 2018
