My mornings with Chris Evans

Video
Lynn Bowles on working with Chris Evans
Cardiff-born Lynn Bowles left BBC Radio 2 earlier this year after 18 years at the station.
She was a familiar voice to millions of listeners as the traffic reporter on Chris Evans' Breakfast Show.
Bowles, who now presents on BBC Radio Wales, has been giving her reaction to the news that Evans is leaving Britain's most-listened to radio programme.
03 Sep 2018
