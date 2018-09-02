Tour of Britain peloton races past
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tour of Britain peloton races past crowds in Carmarthen

The Tour of Britain has kicked off in Wales, with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas competing on home soil.

Crowds lined some of the 109-mile route to try to get a glimpse of the peloton.

  • 02 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Worried it would 'just be my wife and dog'