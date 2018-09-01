Media player
Towering over all: Lia's journey to being a stilt walker
Lia Carroll grew up in the circus and her first experience of performing came when she was just a few days old.
She spent much of her time on the road with Cardiff’s NoFit State Circus.
Lia now makes a living as an interactive stilt walker and recently performed at the Green Man festival in the Brecon Beacons.
She has been speaking about the appeal of stilt walking and the influence of her mother.
01 Sep 2018
