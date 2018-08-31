Media player
North Wales Police dash cam footage shows dangerous driver
Police dash cam footage shows the moment a "highly irresponsible and incredibly dangerous" driver put other road users' lives at risk.
Llewellyn Parry-Jones, 21, overtook other vehicles on blind bends on the A4212 between Bala and Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd on 10 June.
Caught after unwittingly overtaking an unmarked police car, Parry-Jones was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months on Friday.
Parry-Jones was also given a two-year driving ban after admitting dangerous driving at Caernarfon Crown Court.
