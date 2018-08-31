Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Escaped cows 'moove' in for a McDonald's in Mold
Cows that escaped from an overturned trailer fled into a McDonald's drive-thru.
"Chaos" was reported in Mold, Flintshire, on Friday morning after the trailer transporting cattle crashed on a roundabout in the town centre.
Police later confirmed all of the livestock had been "safely rounded up and are unhurt".
Video footage from Adam Mason
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window