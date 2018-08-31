How stammering can leave you constantly on edge
'It's so frustrating trying to speak' - life with a stammer

It is estimated 5% of children and 1% of adults are affected by stammering.

The British Stammering Association (BSA) is holding its national conference in Cardiff from 31 August until 2 September.

One of the speakers at the conference, Rhodri Guyatt, has been explaining how he has lived with his condition all his life and is using public speaking to develop his confidence.

