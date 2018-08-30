Transforming the Gower landscape

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parts of Rhossili Bay returned to medieval times
Parts of Rhossili Bay in Gower, one of the UK's most popular tourist destinations, have been returned to how they looked in medieval times.
The farmland, which is managed by the National Trust, has seen the planting of sunflowers to benefit nature and wildlife.
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window