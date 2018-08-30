Video

Wales' women footballers can be the "pathfinders" to improve pay and conditions for professional female players of the future, according to winger Natasha Harding.

The Reading FC player said she hopes women will be paid "a lot better" in the future.

She was speaking ahead of Wales' crucial World Cup qualifier against England on Friday evening.

The attendance will be the highest ever for a Wales Women's home match, with 5,000 fans purchasing tickets for the match at Rodney Parade in Newport.

A win would see the team qualify for the World Cup in France next year, which would be the first time a women’s team from Wales has ever reached a major tournament.