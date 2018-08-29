Rugby concussion - 'you're in a daze'

Video

With calls for "bold changes" to reduce rugby injuries, an ex-player has spoken of his concussion experiences.

Adam Hughes, who played for the Dragons, was forced to retire from the game at the age of 28.

The centre and wing, who also played for Exeter Chiefs, said a neurologist told him playing rugby was no longer an option due to two major trauma scars he suffered on his brain.

He tells BBC Wales sports news correspondent Kate Morgan what concussion was like.