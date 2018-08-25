Senior police officer praises Pride

Video

South Wales Police Chief Superintendent Belinda Davies has spoken of how proud she feels as Cardiff's Pride festival gets underway.

The senior officer, who is openly gay, said for people to come out and march at the event shows how far society has come.

Chief Sup Davies said the police force was far more diverse and more open-minded than when she joined in 1990.

She said: "It is massive. when I first joined it was a different era then and officers didn't come out or even talk about it.

"I am really comfortable and now it is really important for me now that I am openly gay.

"I would encourage people to do the same if it suits them and they feel comfortable to do so."