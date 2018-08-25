Video

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 10 days may be with an older man, police have said.

Naomi Rees, 15, from Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, was last seen on CCTV walking towards Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in the town on 15 August.

South Wales Police said she was believed to be with Tomas Baker, 20, from Tamworth, Staffordshire and he should "do the right thing."

Police released this CCTV footage of her last known movements.