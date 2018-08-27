'They failed my dad in a big way'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A third of DLA claimants refused PIP
A man died weighing just six stone (38kg) days before he was due to appeal a decision to refuse him benefits.
The late Keith Jones is one of 30,000 former claimants of Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in Wales to be refused Personal Independence Payments (PIP).
BBC Wales News estimates that this represents a cut of at least £87m. Of those who appealed a refusal at tribunal, 75% were successful.
The UK government said 40% of claimants receive more money under PIP than DLA.
-
27 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window