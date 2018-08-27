Professional signers 'essential'
Professional BSL interpreters 'essential' for arts

People who are deaf or have hearing loss still face barriers in their everyday lives, a charity has said.

Action on Hearing Loss said big arts and entertainment venues are providing British Sign Language interpretation, but that smaller venues and cinemas could do more.

Rhyan Berrigan, a civil servant from Llanbradach, Caerphilly county, has been deaf since birth.

She enjoys the theatre, gigs and cinemas - but says skilled interpreters are "essential".

