Professional signers 'essential'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Professional BSL interpreters 'essential' for arts
People who are deaf or have hearing loss still face barriers in their everyday lives, a charity has said.
Action on Hearing Loss said big arts and entertainment venues are providing British Sign Language interpretation, but that smaller venues and cinemas could do more.
Rhyan Berrigan, a civil servant from Llanbradach, Caerphilly county, has been deaf since birth.
She enjoys the theatre, gigs and cinemas - but says skilled interpreters are "essential".
-
27 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window