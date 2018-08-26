The wheelchairs transforming seaside trips
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barry Island's wheelchairs are transforming beach trips

Visitors to Barry Island are able to hire specially modified beach wheelchairs to allow users to be pushed across sand without sinking.

A feature of the chairs is their wider wheels which users say has transformed trips to the seaside.

Campaigners are calling for them to be made available in more parts of the UK.

  • 26 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Disability surfboard hits the waves