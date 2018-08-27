Media player
The interpreter who has worked with Adele and Ed Sheeran
Marie Pascall is a British sign language interpreter who has worked with the likes of Adele and Sam Smith.
This summer, she was part of Ed Sheeran's run of concerts at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
She's been speaking about her preparation and helping fans with hearing loss to enjoy big entertainment events.
27 Aug 2018
